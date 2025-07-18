Delhi University Introduces Single Girls Child Quota in PG Admissions 2025

Delhi University (DU) introduced a supernumerary quota for postgraduate (PG) admissions for unmarried girls for the year 2025-26. Beginning with this cycle, the university will set aside one extra spot in each postgraduate program for qualified unmarried female applicants who apply through the CUET PG 2025 counseling.

The action is intended to support educational empowerment and gender parity, especially for families with a single girl child. All DU postgraduate programs, including those in the arts, sciences, commerce, and professional studies, will be eligible for this newly additional quota. Eligible students must submit a self-declaration form and supporting documentation, such as a notarized affidavit or certificate from a qualified authority, in order to receive the benefit. DU has clarified that preference may be given to candidates from economically weaker sections (EWS) or socially disadvantaged groups within the eligible category.