Delhi University Introduces Single Girls Child Quota in PG Admissions 2025

Delhi University (DU) introduced a supernumerary quota for postgraduate (PG) admissions for unmarried girls for the year 2025-26. Beginning with this cycle, the university will set aside one extra spot in each postgraduate program for qualified unmarried female applicants who apply through the CUET PG 2025 counseling.
The action is intended to support educational empowerment and gender parity, especially for families with a single girl child. All DU postgraduate programs, including those in the arts, sciences, commerce, and professional studies, will be eligible for this newly additional quota. Eligible students must submit a self-declaration form and supporting documentation, such as a notarized affidavit or certificate from a qualified authority, in order to receive the benefit. DU has clarified that preference may be given to candidates from economically weaker sections (EWS) or socially disadvantaged groups within the eligible category.
DU Single Girl Child Quota 2025: Key Features
-
Eligibility Requirement: The applicant must be her parents' only female child without any siblings.
-
Supernumerary Quota: In addition to the usual intake, one extra seat is set aside for each program.
-
Applicability: Beginning in 2025, this quota is applicable to both undergraduate (UG) and graduate (PG) courses.
-
Encourages Gender Equity: Strives to increase the number of women in higher education and their access to it.
-
Valid CUET UG/PG 2025 scores are required for admission under this quota.
-
Self-Declaration/Affidavit: As evidence, candidates must provide a self-declaration or notarized affidavit.
-
No Siblings: The applicant's status as the only girl child is confirmed by rigorous verification.
UG Admission Process for 2025 Begins This Week
The first round of undergraduate admissions at Delhi University will begin this week under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The only factor used to determine admissions will be CUET-UG 2025 scores.
The first step requires candidates to upload pertinent documents, such category, EWS, or PwD certificates, provide personal and academic information, and confirm their CUET scores, which are automatically connected to their profiles. Using their CUET roll number, applicants must log in to finish the process.
