DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling, Round One Registration From Today, First Allotment on August 24

DND PDCET 2023 Counselling: The National Board of Examination will begin the DNB PDCET 2023 counselling round 1 registration today, August 17, 2023. According to the schedule given, the last date for eligible candidates to submit the DNB PDCET 2023 counselling round 1 registration is August 21, 2023. Eligible candidates can visit the official counselling website to complete the registration process.

Candidates must note that the counselling registration will be common for all counselling rounds and no new registrations will be required for further upcoming counselling rounds. Candidates registering are also required to fill out the choices for the allotment process. Round 1 allotment results will be announced on August 24, 2023.

DNB PGCET 2023 counselling round 1 registration link will be available soon on the official website - counseling.nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also register for the online counselling process through the link available here.

DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling Registration - Click Here

Steps to apply for DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling

The registration process for DNB PDCET 2023 will begin soon. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit their applications for counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2: Click on the counselling portal

Step 3: Click on DNB PDCET counselling registration link

Step 4: Enter the required information

Step 5: Fill out the choices for the allotment process

Step 6: Save the changes and click on the final submission link

It must be noted that mop-up rounds for the counselling will be conducted depending on the number of vacant seats after the completion of the DNB PDCET rouns 2 counselling.

