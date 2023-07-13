DU Admissions 2023: CUET Results Delay Could Impact Academic Session of Colleges

DU Admission 2023: As per the media reports, the University of Delhi (DU) have asserted that they might not be able to start the first-year academic session from August 16, 2023 onwards. The session date can be deferred owing to the delay in Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG result 2023. The university said that it needed time for students to select their desired course and college combination before beginning the counselling process.

Delhi University will release a simulated list before the counselling begins, which will give students an idea of their chances of admission. There is also a provision for mid-entry in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). For admission under sports and extra-curricular activity (ECA) quotas, trials will have to be conducted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) did not announce any date for the release of the CUET UG results but the timeline gave an indication that the results would tentatively be released by the first week of July, which did not happen. The results are now expected in the second week of July. The NTA has not given any reason for the perceived delay in the results, but most aspirants feel the delay happened as the exam dates were extended.

DU Admission 2023: CUET Results Delay Could Disrupt Admissions Process

A senior university official said: "As per the earlier schedule, the results were to come by the first week of July and that is how everything was planned. As the CUET exams got extended, the results got delayed. Two or three counselling sessions must be held before a seat is filled. The on-campus colleges will not face much problem, but the others take time to fill seats."

A college principal said: "It will depend on how quickly the results will be declared. But if we have to follow the schedule, then with 70-80% admission that has been done will get to go ahead. Usually, the sports and ECA quota students join a little later."

Admission department official said they were under stress because of the delay. "If the results are declared by Friday this week, we might be able to stick to the schedule," the official said.

