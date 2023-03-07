DU COL offers Short Term Courses, CUET not Applicable for Admissions, Check Details Here

DU COL short Term Courses: Delhi University’s Campus of Open Learning has started the application process for various short-term courses offered for students who have qualified class 12. Those interested can submit their applications by April 15, 2023.

The new short-term courses are conducted for a duration of 3 to 10 months and students enrolling in the courses can learn through engaging methodologies with trainers from respective industries. The courses are offered both online and offline mode after regular college hours on weekends. The university is also providing students with an option to pay for the course in instalments.

For the admissions to the 2023-24 academic year, interested students can apply for over 24 shirt term courses which are offered in the Campus of Open Learning, Delhi University Centre, Keshavpuram. Candidates can also check the details of the short-term courses through the link available here.

COL Courses Click Here - Click Here

COL applications - Click Here

According to the notification issued by Delhi University, students can also apply for the short-term add-on courses offered by Hansraj College, Delhi University. The list of courses offered by Hansraj College is also provided below.

Radio Jockeying, Anchoring & TV Journalism

Mass Communication, Advertising & Marketing

Film Acting & TV Presentation

Graphic Design, Video Editing & VFX

Animation & Motion Graphics

Photography & Filmmaking

Web Design using Word Press

Data Science, Machine Learning & Business Analytics

Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking

E-accounting

Financial Markets

Candidates must note that the applications for the short-term courses offered at Hansraj college is offline. Candidates interested in the courses can collect the forms from the respective campuses or download the same from the official website.

Hansraj College Applications - Click Here

