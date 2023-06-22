DU UG Admission 2023: Over 2 Lakh Registrations Received on CSAS Portal, Check Details Here

DU UG Admission 2023: As per recent numbers, more than 2 lakh students have registered for Delhi University undergraduate admissions. The university is conducting the application process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. DU is conducting the admissions to the UG courses through the CUET UG 2023 scores.

As per the numbers available, until now, 2,17,650 students have registered for the Delhi University UG Admissions. From this, 1,76,209 students have submitted their applications and 41,431 students are yet to submit the admission form on the CSAS portal.

This is the second year of the university conducting admission to the undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG 2023 scores. Admissions are being conducted to 78 undergraduate programmes offered in the affiliated colleges of the university. Admissions are also being conducted to 198 BA combination programmes offered by the affiliated colleges.

DU UG Admissions 2023

The applications for candidates to apply for the undergraduate programmes are available on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Students who are yet to submit their DU CSAS applications can also click on the direct link provided here and complete the registration and application process.

DU UG Admission 2023 - Click Here

DU UG Admission Process 2023

Delhi University began the admission application process for the undergraduate programmes on June 14, 2023. To apply for admissions, students are first required to visit the website and register through the CSAS portal. Candidates can also follow the steps available here to apply for UG admissions.

Step 1: Visit the DU CSAS portal or click on the link available here

Step 2: Click on registration and enter the required details

Step 3: Fill out the online application form

Step 4: Submit the application fee through the online payment link

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

DU Admission 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for DU UG admissions is to be submitted online. Students from the general category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 250/- while those from the reserved category need to submit an application fee of Rs. 100. Students from ECA and Sports supernumerary quota also need to submit an application fee of Rs, 100.

