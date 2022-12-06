DU UG NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off 2022 Released, Check at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU UG NCWEB Cutoff 2022 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the University of Delhi has published the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG special drive cut off list for SC/ST/OBC candidates. Those who have applied for BA and BCom programmes can check the DU NCWEB special drive cut-off 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official notice, the admission against the DU UG NCWEB special cut-off list is going to start on December 7.

The Delhi University NCWEB cut-off for the special round has been made available online as a PDF. DU NCWEB special drive cut off 2022 will include - the candidate’s category, college and course-wise marks based on the best of four marks scored by candidates in the qualifying exam/Class 12.

DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022 for BA - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022 for BCom - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates for Special Drive Cutoff

Events Dates DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off List December 6, 2022 (OUT) DU NCWEB admission against special Cut-off list December 7, 2022 Last date for DU NCWEB admission December 8, 2022 College to complete approvals for admission December 9, 2022 Last day of payment December 10, 2022

How To Download DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022?

The NCWEB cut-off 2022 consists of college and course-wise scores. Candidates belonging to the reserved category who are yet to get admission can go through the DU UG NCWEB special cutoff list by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The special cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear.

6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same.

Candidates who meet the Delhi University special drive cut-off for NCWEB will be able to apply between December 7 and 8. Admissions will then be approved by colleges. Upon acceptance by the college, candidates must pay admission fees to confirm their seats.

