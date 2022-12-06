    DU UG NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off 2022 Released, Check at ncweb.du.ac.in

    DU NCWEB Cutoff 2022 (OUT): DU has released the special drive cutoff of DU UG NCWEB for SC/ST/OBC candidates today - December 6, 2022. Qualified candidates can apply for admission against the DU NCWEB special drive cut-off from December 7 to 8. Know details here 

    Updated: Dec 6, 2022 19:34 IST
    DU UG NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off 2022 Released

    DU UG NCWEB Cutoff 2022 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the University of Delhi has published the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG special drive cut off list for SC/ST/OBC candidates. Those who have applied for BA and BCom programmes can check the DU NCWEB special drive cut-off 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official notice, the admission against the DU UG NCWEB special cut-off list is going to start on December 7. 

    The Delhi University NCWEB cut-off for the special round has been made available online as a PDF. DU NCWEB special drive cut off 2022 will include - the candidate’s category, college and course-wise marks based on the best of four marks scored by candidates in the qualifying exam/Class 12. 

    DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022 for BA - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022 for BCom - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates for Special Drive Cutoff

    Events 

    Dates 

    DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off List 

    December 6, 2022 (OUT)

    DU NCWEB admission against special Cut-off list 

    December 7, 2022

    Last date for DU NCWEB admission 

    December 8, 2022

    College to complete approvals for admission 

    December 9, 2022

    Last day of payment 

    December 10, 2022

    How To Download DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022? 

    The NCWEB cut-off 2022 consists of college and course-wise scores. Candidates belonging to the reserved category who are yet to get admission can go through the DU UG NCWEB special cutoff list by following the steps provided below - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.
    • 3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.
    • 5th Step - The special cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear.
    • 6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same. 

    Candidates who meet the Delhi University special drive cut-off for NCWEB will be able to apply between December 7 and 8. Admissions will then be approved by colleges. Upon acceptance by the college, candidates must pay admission fees to confirm their seats.  

