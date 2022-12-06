DU UG NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off 2022 Released, Check at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU UG NCWEB Cutoff 2022 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the University of Delhi has published the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG special drive cut off list for SC/ST/OBC candidates. Those who have applied for BA and BCom programmes can check the DU NCWEB special drive cut-off 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official notice, the admission against the DU UG NCWEB special cut-off list is going to start on December 7.
The Delhi University NCWEB cut-off for the special round has been made available online as a PDF. DU NCWEB special drive cut off 2022 will include - the candidate’s category, college and course-wise marks based on the best of four marks scored by candidates in the qualifying exam/Class 12.
DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022 for BA - Direct Link (Available Now)
DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022 for BCom - Direct Link (Available Now)
DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates for Special Drive Cutoff
|
Events
|
Dates
|
DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off List
|
December 6, 2022 (OUT)
|
DU NCWEB admission against special Cut-off list
|
December 7, 2022
|
Last date for DU NCWEB admission
|
December 8, 2022
|
College to complete approvals for admission
|
December 9, 2022
|
Last day of payment
|
December 10, 2022
How To Download DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022?
The NCWEB cut-off 2022 consists of college and course-wise scores. Candidates belonging to the reserved category who are yet to get admission can go through the DU UG NCWEB special cutoff list by following the steps provided below -
- 1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.
- 2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.
- 3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.
- 4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.
- 5th Step - The special cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear.
- 6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same.
Candidates who meet the Delhi University special drive cut-off for NCWEB will be able to apply between December 7 and 8. Admissions will then be approved by colleges. Upon acceptance by the college, candidates must pay admission fees to confirm their seats.
Also Read: DU UG 2022: Around 1,700 Candidates Admitted in Spot Round 2 AllotmentREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES