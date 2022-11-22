    DUET 2022 PG, PhD Results Announced at nta.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    DUET PG and PhD 2022 Results have been announced on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates who have applied for the admissions can check the Results through the link available here.

    Updated: Nov 22, 2022 11:12 IST
    DUET 2022 Results

    DUET 2022 Result: National Testing Agency has published the DUET 2022 Results for the Postgraduate and Ph.D. courses. Students who appeared for the DUET 2022 entrance examinations can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to check the results. 

    The link for students to download the DUET 2022 Scorecard is available on the official notification of the results. To check the results candidates need to visit the website and enter their login credentials. The DUET 2022 Scorecard will contain details such as the candidate name and roll number, name of examination, marks secured and the qualifying status. 

    Official Notification - Click Here 

    DUET 2022 Results Direct Link - Click Here

    Login Credentials to check the DUET 2022 Result 

    The link for candidates to check the DUET PG and Ph.D. course Results is available on the official website. To download the scorecard candidates need to visit the website and enter the below-mentioned details

    • DUET 2022 Application Form Number
    • Date of Birth

    Steps to check the DUET 2022 Results

    The DUET 2022 Results have been announced in online mode. To check the results candidates can follow the below-given steps

    Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA

    Step 2: Click on the Result/ Scorecard link on the notification

    Step 3: Enter the DUET 2022 Application Number and Date of Birth

    Step 4: Click on View Score Card

    Step 5: Download the DUET Scorecard for further reference

    Details mentioned on the DUET 2022 Results

    The DUET PG and Ph.D. 2022 Scorecard can be used by students for further admission procedure. The DUET 2022 Results will contain the following details

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Exam Name
    • Subjects
    • Marks Obtained
    • Minimum Marks Required
    • Qualifying Status

    According to the DUET 2022 Schedule, candidates who have qualified the entrance exam are required to attend the counselling process and submit the admission fee in order to confirm their seats. Candidates will be allotted seats for the Postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes in the colleges affiliated with the university.

