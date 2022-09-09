FMGE 2022 Exam Date (OUT): NBE Releases FMGE December Session Exam Schedule at nbe.edu.in

FMGE 2022 Exam Date (OUT): As per the updates, the National Board of Education (NBE) has announced the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) 2022 exam date today for the December session. As per the released date, the FMGE 2022 December session will be held on 4th December. It will be held on a Computer Based Mode at various test centres across the country.

The complete schedule of FMGE has been released on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Candidates can apply for FMGE December 2022 exam from today in online mode from 3 PM onwards. The last date to apply for FMGE 2022 December session is 29th September.

FMGE 2022 December Session Dates

Events Details FMGE December Registration 9th September 2022 (Today at 3 pm) Last date to apply for FMGE 29th September 2022 FMGE Exam 4th December 2022 FMGE Admit Card To be announced later FMGE Dec Result 30th December 2022

FMGE Official Notice

The National Board of Education (NBE) has released the exam date and other important dates through a notification. It states that, "Please refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in (9th September 2022 onwards) for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details."

It also states, "National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the FMGE December 2022 on 4th December 2022 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. Application form for FMGE December 2022 can only be submitted online at https://nbe.edu.in from 9 th September 2022 (3 PM Onwards) to 29th September 2022 (Till 11:55 PM)."

How To Apply For FMGE 2022 December Session Exam?

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be releasing the FMGE application form today at 3 PM. Candidates can register and fill up the FMGE 2022 application form in online mode by visiting the official website - nbe.edu.in. Aspirants are advised to check their eligibility before getting registered for FMGE 2022, as candidates fulfilling eligibility conditions are only eligible to apply for the screening test.

The FMGE 2022 application form by NBE can be filled in five steps - FMGE registration, issuance of login credentials, filling of application form, payment of application fees and printout of the confirmation page. While filling out the FMGE 2022 application form June session, aspirants need to provide their personal, academic, contact, internship, MBBS degree and other asked details.