FMGE 2023 Exam Likely in June, Application Window To Apply For Eligibility Certificate Releases, Check Last Date Here

FMGE 2023: As per the updates, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has started the application window to apply for eligibility certificate in order to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023 June session. Candidates have to apply for their eligibility certificate of FMGE 2023 from the official website of NMC. The last date to apply for FMGE 2023 eligibility certificate is March 8.

Along with this, the official notice also informed about the FMGE 2023 exam date for June session. As per the updates, the FMGE 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be held in June. However, the exam date is expected to be announced soon. FMGE 2023 will be administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

FMGE 2023 Eligibility Certificate Application Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

FMGE 2023 Eligibility Certificate Application Dates

The official notification states - "The candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for Screening Test without the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission."

Events Date and Time Last date to apply for FMGE eligibility certificate March 8, 2023 (Till 6 PM) FMGE Exam June 2023 (Tentative)

Check FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2023 Notice PDF - Here

How To Fill Application Form to get FMGE 2023 Eligibility Certificate?

Candidates who are willing to appear for the FMGE exam must get their eligibility certificate. For that, they need to apply through the official website of the National Medical Commission (NMC) till the prescribed date. They will have to apply in online mode by entering all the asked details. Further, the incomplete FMGE eligibility certificate application form will be rejected.

Those who are applying for the FMGE eligibility certificate will be able to get details regarding their applications via the tracking number. NMC states - "All such candidates who intend to correspond regarding their applications are requested to provide reference of their file Tracking No, at eligibility.regn@nmc.org in or usregn@nmc.org.in."

