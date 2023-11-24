  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FMGE December 2023 Application Begin, Apply Until December 13

FMGE December 2023 Application Begin, Apply Until December 13

The last date for students to submit the applications for FMGE December 2023 is December 13, 2023. Eligible candidates can visit the official website and complete the application process.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 24, 2023 11:52 IST
FMGE 2023 December registration out, apply until December 13
FMGE 2023 December registration out, apply until December 13

FMGE 2023 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started the application process for  FMGE December 2023 exams. The link was made live at 3 pm on November 23, 2023. Eligible candidates can complete the registration and application process through the link provided on the official website of NBEMS.

The last date for students to submit the FMGE December applications is December 13, 2023. The FMGE 2023 exams will be conducted on January 20, 2024. To apply for the FMGE December 2023 exams candidates are required to first complete the registration process. After registering candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee. 

FMGE 2023 December session registration link will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. A direct link for the registrations will also be available here as soon as the registration process begins.

FMGE Registration December 2023 Link - Click Here

How to Register for FMGE December 2023 Exam

The FMGE 2023 December registration link will be available on the official website by 3 pm today. Interested candidates can follow the stes provided here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of FMGE

Step 2: Click on FMGE 2023 application link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and create the login id and password

Sep 4: Login to fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

FMGE 2023 December Schedule

Particulars

Date

Availability of the Information Bulletin

November 23, 2023

Online Submission of the Application Form

November 23 to December 13, 2023

Date of Examination

January 20, 2023

Declaration of Result

February 20, 2023

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Schools Closed In These Districts, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023