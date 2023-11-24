FMGE December 2023 Application Begin, Apply Until December 13

FMGE 2023 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started the application process for FMGE December 2023 exams. The link was made live at 3 pm on November 23, 2023. Eligible candidates can complete the registration and application process through the link provided on the official website of NBEMS.
The last date for students to submit the FMGE December applications is December 13, 2023. The FMGE 2023 exams will be conducted on January 20, 2024. To apply for the FMGE December 2023 exams candidates are required to first complete the registration process. After registering candidates can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.
FMGE 2023 December session registration link will be available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. A direct link for the registrations will also be available here as soon as the registration process begins.
FMGE Registration December 2023 Link - Click Here
How to Register for FMGE December 2023 Exam
The FMGE 2023 December registration link will be available on the official website by 3 pm today. Interested candidates can follow the stes provided here to complete the registration and application process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of FMGE
Step 2: Click on FMGE 2023 application link
Step 3: Enter the required credentials and create the login id and password
Sep 4: Login to fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee
Step 6: Click on the final submission link
FMGE 2023 December Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Availability of the Information Bulletin
|
November 23, 2023
|
Online Submission of the Application Form
|
November 23 to December 13, 2023
|
Date of Examination
|
January 20, 2023
|
Declaration of Result
|
February 20, 2023
Also Read: Tamil Nadu Schools Closed In These Districts, Check Details Here