FMGE June 2023 Result Scorecard To Be Released Today, Get Direct Link Here

FMGE June 2023 Scorecard: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023 scorecard today, August 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the FMGE 2023 exams and cleared the entrance test can download the scorecard through the link provided on the official website.

According to the official notification, the individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared for the FMGE June 2023 exam will be available for download on the official website from August 31, 2023. The FMGE Results were announced on August 23, 2023. To download the FMGE 2023 scorecard, students are required to visit the website and log in using the application number and password.

FMGE June 2023 Session Scorecard (Link To Be Activated Soon)

FMGE Result 2023

FMGE 2023 June session results were announced on August 23, 2023. According to the data provided a total of 24,350 students appeared for the FMGE 2023 exams out of which 21,180 students failed while 495 candidates were absent. The results of 116 students whose face ID is under verification and security clearance have been withheld.

The in-person distribution of the FMGE 2023 pass certificates separately will be announced soon. It must however be noted that the board will not send a copy of the scorecard to the individual candidates and students will have to download the scorecard online.

How to Download FMGE 2023 Scorecard

The FMGE June 2023 session scorecard will be available for download today, August 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared and cleared the entrance exam can download their scorecard through the link available here. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to download the scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2: Click on the FMGE 2023 scorecard link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The FMGE scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the FMGE June 2023 session scorecard for further reference

