GATE 2023: Exams from February 4, Check Instructions and Guidelines here

GATE 2023 Exams: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 examinations on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. With just two days remaining for the GATE 2023 exams, students preparing for the examinations can check here the exam day guidelines, Admit Card details and instructions to be followed on the exam date.

GATE 2023 Admit Card is available on the official website. To download the GATE 2023 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the GATE 2023 Login credentials in the link given on the website. Candidates must note that the GATE 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students who will be appearing for the examinations.

GATE 2023: Documents to Carry

When appearing for the GATE 2023 Exams, students are required to carry with them their GATE 2023 Admit Card. Along with the GATE 2023 admit card students are also required to carry with them a valid photo id card. The IDs which will be considered include Aadhar Cards, Voters IDs, Driving License any other government-issued ID cards.

GATE 2023: Points to Remember

Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 must reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates reporting to the exam centre without a valid GATE 2023 admit card and photo id proof will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Students are also advised to wear their face masks and carry a personal hand sanitizer abd water bottle,

Before completing the biometric verification students atre advised to check the systems they will be working on.

Students are not allowed to carry with them mobile phones, bluetooth devices, tablets, calculators, smartwatch or any other electronic items.

