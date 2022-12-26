GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur To Close Application Correction Window For PwD Candidates Today

GATE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) application window for PwD candidates today. They need to complete formalities for the scribe and compensatory time facilities soon. They can make changes in GATE form 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. However, other candidates are required to make corrections in GATE 2023 application by December 28, 2022.

Earlier, IIT Kanpur released guidelines for PwD candidates on December 7, 2022. PwD candidates with a benchmark disability above 40% and physical limitations in writing the exam will be allowed a scribe. In addition to this, such candidates will be given one hour extra to complete their exam after submitting a certificate. In the latest GATE 2023 notification, IITK informs that GATE admit cards will be marked as provisional if they fail to make corrections in their application forms by the end of the deadline.

GATE 2023 Application Correction Window for PwD Candidates - Direct Link (Available Now)

GATE Admit Card 2023

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023 admit card on January 3. Candidates will be able to download the GATE admit card on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. They will have to download the GATE 2023 admit card by using the required login credentials. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering without a GATE hall ticket. The authorities will conduct the GATE exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

GATE Mock Test 2023

Earlier, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has activated the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 mock test link for last year papers. Candidates can take the GATE official mock test 2023 on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. It must be noted that no login credentials are required to attempt the GATE mock test 2023. A default login ID and password will already be entered for the candidates to access it.

