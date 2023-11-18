GATE 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Link Available Until Nov 24

GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will open the GATE 2024 application correction window today, November 18, 2023. According to the schedule given, the GATE 2024 application correction window will be available until November 24, 2023. Students who have applied for the GATE 2024 exams and need to make changes in the applications filled can visit the official website of GATE 2024 and make the necessary changes.

Students must note that a fee will be applicable for changes made to the GATE 2024 application form. To make the changes candidates are required to log in using the login id and password. After logging in candidates can select the required fields and make the changes. Students are also advised to save the changes before submitting the applications

GATE 2024 application correction window will be available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Students can also make the required changes through the direct link available here. The link will be made live soon.

GATE 2024 Application Correction Process

The GATE 2024 application correction window will be available on the official website soon. Eligible candidates who need to make changes in their application form can follow the steps provided here and make the necessary changes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2024

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2024 login window

Step 3: Login using the enrollment ID and password

Step 4: Click on the application correction window

Step 5: Make the necessary changes in the application form

Step 6: Submit the correction fee

GATE 2023 Application Correction Fee

Description of Changes / Modifications Fee Charges (per paper) Change in name ₹ 500 Change in date of birth ₹ 500 Change in choice of examination cities ₹ 500 Change of existing paper ₹ 500 Add a second paper (from given combinations with respect to the primary paper) ₹ 500 plus application fee for the additional paper Change of gender to female ₹ 500 Change of gender from female to any other gender ₹ 500 + ₹ 900 = ₹ 1400 (For All other candidates) Change of category to SC/ST ₹ 500 Change of category from SC/ST to any other ₹ 500 (For female candidates or PwD candidates) ₹ 500 + ₹ 900 = ₹ 1400 (For All other candidates) Change from Non-PwD/dyslexic to PwD/dyslexic ₹ 500 (For female candidates or PwD candidates)

₹ 500 + ₹ 900 = ₹ 1400 (For All other candidates) Change from PwD/dyslexic to non-PwD/dyslexic ₹ 500 (For female candidates or PwD candidates) ₹ 500 + ₹ 900 = ₹ 1400 (For All other candidates) Any other change in category (not mentioned above) ₹ 500 Details of parents/guardian/correspondence address ₹ 500 College name and location, roll number, registration number ₹ 500

