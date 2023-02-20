GATE Answer Key 2023 Releasing on Feb 21 at gate.iitk.ac.in, Know How To Download

GATE Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 answer key on - February 21. Candidates can check the provisional GATE answer key 2023 in online mode at gate.iitk.ac.in. They can download the provisional GATE answer key 2023 without using any login credentials.

After the release of official GATE 2023 answer key is released, IIT Kanpur will open the objection window from February 22 to 25. To raise objections against the provisional GATE answer key 2023, candidates have to use their login credentials - enrollment id and password on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

How To Download GATE Answer Key 2023?

Registered candidates can visit the official website for IIT Kanpur - gate.iitk.ac.in to download subject-wise GATE 2023 answer key. They can go through the steps to know to download the provisional GATE answer key 2023 pdf for their respective subjects -

1st Step - Go to the official website of GATE IIT Kanpur - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and look for provisional GATE 2023 answer key link.

3rd Step - Now, click on the respective subject link to download GATE answer key pdf.

4th Step - The subject-wise GATE answer key will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download the same and calculate the probable scores.

Final GATE Answer Key 2023

Candidates can raise objections against the official GATE answer key till the specified date - February 25, 2023. Once the objection window closes, IIT Kanpur will consider every challenge raised by candidates, and the team of experts will release the GATE final answer key 2023 along with the results. As per the announced dates, GATE results will be announced on March 16 2023 whereas the scorecard will be available for candidates on March 21.

GATE Cut Off 2023

It is expected that along with the result, the GATE cut off 2023 marks will be released for all 29 papers. The GATE cutoff is the minimum marks that the candidates have to obtain to qualify for the PG entrance exam. The GATE cut off list 2023 will be released in the form of pdf. The cut-off of GATE is decided based on the total number of seats available, marks secured and the number of candidates who appeared in the exam.

