GATE Result 2023 Tomorrow, Get Scorecard Link at gate.iitk.ac.in, Check Updates Here

GATE Result 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 result tomorrow on March 16. As per the official website, it has been stated that GATE 2023 result will be available after 4 PM in the candidate's application portal. They can download GATE result 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. To check their GATE result 2023, they need to use - email address/enrollment ID and password.

According to tp the dates released, the GATE scorecard 2023 will be available to download from March 21. It is also expected that IIT Kanpur will also release the subject-wise GATE cut-off 2023. Earlier, the answer key of GATE was released on February 21. This year, GATE was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12.

GATE Result 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the result as well as GATE scorecard 2023 dates.

Events Dates IIT GATE result March 16, 2023 After 4 PM GATE scorecard March 21, 2023 GATE Exam February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023

How To Check GATE Result 2023?

Candidates can check result of GATE 2023 on the official website. They have to use their login credentials to download GATE result. Go through the steps to know how to check GATE 2023 result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of GATE - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to the candidate's application portal.

3rd Step - A login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter email address/enrollment ID and password.

5th Step - The GATE 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download GATE result and take a printout of the same.

How Marks for GATE Result 2023 is Calculated?

As per updates, after reviewing the answers, the actual (raw) marks secured by a candidate are considered for calculating the GATE scores. For multi-session papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions are converted to normalized marks for that particular subject. Hence, raw marks (for single-session papers) or normalized marks (for multi-session papers) is used for calculating the GATE score 2023, based on the qualifying marks.

GATE Cutoff 2023

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will also release the GATE 2023 cutoff for all 29 papers along with the result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the qualifying GATE cutoff 2023 marks on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE cutoff 2023 is the minimum mark required to be obtained by candidates to qualify for the exam. The GATE qualifying cutoff 2023 will also be different for all 29 subjects.

GATE 2022 Qualifying Cutoff

Until, the qualifying cutoff of GATE releases, candidates can check below the last year's qualifying cutoff for some of the subjects -

Subjects General OBC-NCL/ EWS SC/ST/PwD CS 25 22.5 16.6 Metallurgical 46.2 41.5 30.8 ECE 25 22.5 16.5 Biotechnology 35.5 31.9 23.6 Chemical 25.3 22.7 16.8 Statistics 25 22.5 16.6

