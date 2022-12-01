GDCA Result 2022 Declared: Check at gdca.maharashtra.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

GDCA, CHM Result 2022: Maharashtra Government Diploma in Co-operation and Accountancy Results (GDCA) has been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the GDCA and CHM Exams can check the results through the link available on the official website of the Co-Operative Commissioner and Registrar, Co-operative Society, Maharashtra.

To check the GDCA Results candidates can visit the official website and login using the login ID and Password. The GDCA Result 2022 will include the details of the candidates who have successfully qualified the entrance exam. It must also be noted that the PDF format of the candidate’s results will be available on the official website from today - December 1, 2022.

GDCA and CHM Results are available on the official website - sahakarayukta.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also click on the link provided here to check the GDCA and CHM Result 2022.

Result Login Link - Click Here

Official notification - Click Here

How to download the GDCA and CHM Result 2022

The result link is available in online mode. To check the exam results candidates can visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link given.

Step 1: Visit the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar, Cooperative Societies (CC and RCS)

Step 2: Click on the GDCA and CHM portal

Step 3: Click on login and enter the Username and Password

Step 4: Click on the result link and download the results for further reference

According to the details available on the official notification, candidates can check the results and raise objections and apply for re-marking until December 31, 2022. The remarking candidates can apply through the login window until, the said date along with the fee.

