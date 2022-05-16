Goa 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared for Term 1 Exam, Check GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Results at School Login via gbshse.info

Goa 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared: Putting the long wait to an end, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GBSHSE) has declared the Goa 10th and 12th Result 2022 for Term 1 Exam. As per latest update, the GBSHSE SSC and HSSC Results were declared in the morning hours on 16th May 2022 and made available only to teachers and school administrators via School/institution login page of the website. School Principals can now log onto the official website gbshse.info using their login credentials to access and download Goa SSC Result 2022 and Goa HSSC Result 2022 for all the students who are registered for the exam. Alternatively, a direct link to the GBSHSE 10th and 12th Result Page is also provided below:

Check Goa GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

41 Thousand Students Awaiting Results

Goa Board has declared the GSBSHSE SSC and HSSC Result 2022 for Term 1 Exam. As per tentative estimates, around 25000 students have appeared for the Class 10 Term 1 Exam and around 15000 students have appeared for the Goa HSSC Term 1 Exam 2022. The Term 1 Exam of Goa Board was held in December 2021 and January 2022 for all the students. Now, nearly after a gap of 4 months, the Goa Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 for Term 1 Exam have been declared at school login today.

How to check Goa SSC, HSSC Result 2022 Term 1 via School Login?

As reported earlier, the Goa Board Result 2022 for Term 1 Exams have been announced at school login and made available to the students via the official website only. Therefore, only school principals will be able to download the Goa 10th and 12th Results 2022 online. The detailed procedure as to how Goa SSC, HSSC Result 2022 Term 1 can be check via School Login is given below:

Step 5: After logging in, Goa Board Term 1 Results of all students registered from the school will be displayed Step 6: Download the result scorecards and save it on your device or system for future reference

Students should note that the Term 1 Results have been declared at School login and made available only to school principals and teachers. It is highly unlikely that they will get direct access to Goa 10th Result 2022 and Goa 12th Result 2022 for Term 1 Exam currently. The board will publish the final Goa Board Result 2022, combining marks of Term 1 and Term 2 Exams, in June 2022.

