Goa SSC Supplementary Time Table 2023 Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

Goa board has released the time table for the SSC supplementary exams. Candidates appearing can check the schedule here. 

Updated: Jun 14, 2023 11:46 IST
Goa SSC Supplementary Datesheet 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Goa SSC Supplementary exam timetable. According to the Goa SSC datesheet released, the Goa board class 10 supplementary exams will be conducted from June 20 to 30, 2023. Students who were unable to clear the Goa SSC exams and have applied for the supplementary exams can check the schedule for the exam here. 

Goa board will be conducting the class 10 supplementary exams in a single session. Students appearing for the exams are advised to reach the exam centre with their supplementary exam admit cards well ahead of the commencement of the exams. 

Goa Board SSC Supplementary Practical Exams

The board will begin the practical exams for the class 10 students today, June 14, 2023. According to the notification, however, the details schedule for the practical exams will be notified later through the institution heads. 

Goa SSC Supplementary Exam Schedule

Candidates taking the Goa board class 10 supplementary exams can check the complete schedule of the exams below.

Date

Subject

Time

June 20, 2023

First Language

2:30 to 5 PM

First Language CWSN

2:30 to 5:30 PM

June 21, 2023

Third Language

2:30 to 5:00 PM

Third Language CWSN

2:30 to 5:30 PM

June 22, 2023

Mathematics Level 1 (Regular)

2:30 to 5:00 PM

Mathematics Level 2 (Basic Mathematics)

June 23, 2023

Second Language 

2:30 to 5:00 PM

June 24, 2023

Social Science Paper 1

2:30 to 4:00 PM

History and Political Science

2:30 to 4:30 PM

June 26, 2023

Science

2:30 to 5:00 PM

General Science

2:30 to 5:30 PM

June 27, 2023

Social Science (paper 1)

2:30 to 4:00 PM

Geography and Economics (CWSN)

2:30 to 4:30 PM

June 28, 2023

NCQF Subjects

2:30 to 4:30 PM

June 30, 2023

Pre-Vocational Subjects

2:30 to 4:30 PM

 
