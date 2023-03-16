GPAT 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Know Editable Details Here

GPAT 2023 Application Correction Window: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency is going to close the application correction window for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) today i.e. March 16, 2023. Thus, candidates must make the corrections (if required) by today only. They can visit the official website i.e. gpat.nta.nic.in to rectify the errors.

Candidates must edit the GPAT 2023 application form on a priority basis as the authorities may not provide any extensions. However, they are allowed to edit limited details. They can check out the list of editable items in the GPAT 2023 application form below.

Editable Details in GPAT 2023 Application Form

It must be noted that the applicants are only permitted to make changes in some fields. They can check out the list of editable details below.

Candidate details include name, DoB, gender, parents’ name, address, nationality, category, and PwD details.

Class 10th, 12th, and graduation academic details.

Choices of exam city for GPAT exam centre filled in the application form

Scanned documents (upload them as per specified format)

GPAT 2023 Application Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Edit GPAT 2023 Application Form?

Registered candidates can make changes to the GPAT 2023 application form till today. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to edit the form-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GPAT 2023 correction link

Step 3: Enter the application number, password, and security pin

Step 4: GPAT 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make changes and enter the OTP sent on the registered number

Step 6:GPAT 2023 application correction page with changes highlighted in red will appear

Step 7: Verify the details and save the form

Also Read: NIFT 2023: Slot Booking Window to Close Today at nift.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here