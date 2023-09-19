Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Get Direct Link Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released the seat allotment result for the third round of Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023. Candidates who participated in round 3 can download the Gujarat NEET UG seat allotment result online at medamgujarat.org.

Those who have been allotted a seat through Gujarat NEET UG allotment can pay the tuition fee online by 1 PM on September 21 and report to the allotted institutes along with original documents by 4 PM.

How to download Gujarat NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023?

The seat allotment pdf list has been released based on the choices filled by the candidates. They can go through the steps to know how to download Gujarat NEET allotment list pdf:

Step 1: Go to the official website: medamgujarat.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: rank-wise result

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Search name to check the allotment

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference

List of Documents Required during Gujarat NEET UG Round 3 Counselling

All the candidates who have been allotted seats can check the list of documents required during reporting:

Allotment Letter

Print copy of NEET UG marksheet of current academic year

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Receipt of payment of tuition fees at the bank or online

Tuition fee receipts generated through the admission module

Document showing the place of birth and date of birth and Indian Citizenship (School leaving Certificate/ Transfer Certificate- compulsory for all candidates & Birth Certificate/ Passport--If birthplace not mentioned in School leaving certificate/Transfer Certificate)

Domicile Certificate for students born outside Gujarat (with signature and stamp of Authority) issued by Competent Authorities (Mamlatdar/Executive Magistrate/Commissioner of Police) of Gujarat State only

Caste certificate

EWS certificate

