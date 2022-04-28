GUJCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released at gujcet.gseb.org, Raise Objections Till 30 April

GUJCET 2022: As per the recent updates, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the provisional Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) answer key today, 28th April 2022. Candidates will be able to check their answer key on the official website - gsebeservice.com. They will also be able to challenge the GUJCET answer key till 30th April 2022. To download the answer key of GUJCET 2022, candidates will not have to use any login credentials. The Gujarat CET answer key will be released in pdf format.

A response sheet has also been released along with the answer key. Therefore, candidates can match their responses with the answers given in the GUJCET answer key 2022. With the help of the Gujarat CET provisional answer key, candidates can calculate their probable marks.

GUJCET Provisional Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

GUJCET 2022 Answer Key Date

Events Dates Provisional GUJCET answer key 28th April 2022 Last date to challenge the GUJCET answer key 30th April 2022

Raising Objections in GUJCET 2022 Answer Key

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has also provided the facility to challenge the GUJCET provisional answer key 2022. Candidates will be able to raise objections till 30th April if they find any errors or mistakes in the answer key.

To raise objection, candidates will have to download the form and enter the question number along with the correct answer. They will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 500 per question through e-challan. Further, they need to send the correction form via email and also attach their account number, bank name, IFSC code, and branch name in the mail.

The authorities will release the final GUJCET answer key 2022 after considering the objections raised by the students. Further, the candidates will not be allowed to raise objections against the final GUJCET answer key.

GUJCET Result 2022

GSEB will announce the GUJCET result by the second week of May 2022 in online mode. Candidates can download the result by using the required credentials. The GUJCET 2022 result will be released after the availability of final answer key.

About GUJCET

Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET is conducted for admission in BTech and BPharma courses in all of the participating engineering and pharmacy colleges across the state. GUJCET 2021 was a 3-hour, multiple-choice question-based exam that was conducted on 18th April 2022.

Also Read: CUET 2022 Mock Test Released: NTA releases official CUET Mock Test, Know Test Structure, Attempt at nta.ac.in