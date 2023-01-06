    GUJCET 2023: Applications Commence Today, Apply at gujcet.gseb.org

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct the application process for GUJCET 2023 today, January 6, 2023. Check complete details here

    GUJCET 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has commenced the GUJCET 2023 Application Process. candidates interested in appearing for the GUJCET 2023 examinations can visit the official website to complete the registration process. GUJCET 2023 is conducted for the admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy Diploma and Degree courses offered in the colleges in Gujarat. 

    To apply for GUJCET 2023 candidates are required to visit the official website - gujcer.gseb.org. Candidates need to first visit the website and complete the registrations under 'Fresh Registrations; following which they will be able to submit the application. The last date for candidates to complete the GUJCET 2023 Registration and Application process is January 20, 2023.

    GUJCET 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link 

    GUJCET 2023 Application Fee & Eligibility

    As per the recent updates, candidates are requested to pay Rs. 350 as the Gujarat CET application fee. Students from the A, B, and AB groups of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Science stream by GSHSEB are considered eligible to appear for the GUJCET 2023. 

    Candidates who have secured a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate that includes 40% marks for reserved category i.e. SC/ST/SEBC/EWS candidates in Class 12th or any equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects and any one subject among Chemistry, Biology, Computer, or Vocational course as an optional subject will be eligible for GUJCET 2023.

    Documents Required for GUJCET 2023

    Candidates are required to keep the necessary documents with them while registering for the GUJCET 2023 examination. According to the official notice released, candidates are informed that they will have to upload scanned images of their documents in the given formats to complete the registration process.

    • Educational Qualification
    • Address Proof
    • Class 10th Marksheet
    • Class 12th Marksheet
    • Passport size Photos
    • Photo ID proof

    How to Apply for GUJCET 2023?

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) which is an authorized board to conduct the GUJECT 2023 will start the registration process today, January 6, 2023. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the GUJECT 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the official website -  gujcet.gseb.org

    Step 2: After completing basic registration details, generate login credentials 

    Step 3: Now, fill out the GUJCET 2023 application form 

    Step 4: Upload valid documents and make the payment of the GUJCET application fee

    Step 5: Now, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference

