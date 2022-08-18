Haryana 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Applications today at bseh.org.in

BSEH Compartment Exam Applicatons: Haryana Board of School Education will be releasing the Class 10 and 12 Compartment, Additional Subject exam applications today. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in September 2022. Students who have completed two year ITI Diploma can apply for Additional subject exam to get the recognition as equivalent to Secondary and Senior Secondary.

Students who wish to improve their scores or were unable to secure the required marks in the annual exam can visit the official website of Haryana Board to apply for the BSEH 10th and 12th compartment, additional subject, partial or full subject marks improvement through the official link. As per the schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the applications is August 25, 2022.

As per media reports, Haryana School Education Board Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh, Haryana Board Secretary Krishna Kumar when speaking to the media stated that the application form and fee for the 10th and 12th exams for September 2022 is to be filled online only.

Students must also note that only those opting for Additional subjects will be required to send a hard copy of the application form and other documents offline via post after submitting the online form and fee. The applications are to be sent via post to Assistant Secretary (Secondary/Senior Secondary) Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani. The remaining candidates can keep a hard copy with them for reference.

How to apply for BSEH 10th and 12th Compartment Exams

The Haryana Board 10th and 12h Compartment examination applications are required to be filled online. Candidates can read through the steps given here to complete the applications.

Step 1: Visit the BSEH official website or click on the link provided here

Step 2: Click on the BSEH 10th and 12th Compartment exam application

Step 3: Login and enter all required details in the application form

Step 4: Submit the application fee through the payment link available

Step 5: Keep a copy of the filled application for further reference

