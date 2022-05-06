Haryana Govts 'e-Adhigam' scheme: 3 Lakh Students to Receive Tablets to aid Online Education

Haryana Govts ‘e-Adhigam' scheme: In a bid to push digital education even further in the state, the Haryana Government is all set to launch its ‘e-Adhigam' scheme today. The Haryana e-Adhigam, which stands for Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules, is the one under which students of Class 10 and 12 will be given free tablet computers by the state government. As per tentative estimates shared by the state education department, a total of 3 lakh students are expected to receive free tablets under Haryana’s ‘e-Adhigam' Scheme. As per the official circular, the state government plans to distribute tablets among 5 lakh students who are in Class 10, 11 and 12; but Class 11 students will get them after they clear the Class 10 board exams and qualify for the succeeding year.

Tablets to be Preloaded with Educational Content, Adaptive Learning Software

The free tablet distribution drive being carried out by the Haryana Government among the Class 10 and Class 12 students is to enable them to take advantage of the internet to improve their academic performance. Reports indicate that the Tablets being distributed among the students under the ‘e-Adhigam' will be pre-loaded with educational content that will aid students’ academic performance. In addition to this, the tablets will also come equipped with adaptive learning software, which will the cognitive levels of the students and tweak the educational content being offered to the students accordingly. To ensure that students are able to take advantage of the internet facilities, the tablets will also be provided with 2 GB of free data.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Launches e-Adhigam scheme

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar formally graced the launch ceremony for the e-Adhigam scheme in the state. The event was held at the Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak. At the launch event, CM Khattar noted that "Tablets and data are tools for students which will help them acquire skills of the 21st century and open new opportunities. Through e-learning, students of Haryana will become global students.” He further added that with free tablets being distributed among the students, they will no longer be limited to classroom teaching, but we will remain connected with the affairs of the world. Mr Khattar also said that tablets are the new classroom and "through e-books, it has become a full-fledged class room.” Under the e-Adhigam scheme, devices were distributed among students in 119 blocks across the state simultaneously, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.

