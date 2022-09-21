    Haryana Open School Admit Card 2022: Class 10, 12 Exam Hall Ticket Available at bseh.org.in

    Board of School Education, Haryana has released the Haryana Open School 2022 Admit Card for the HOS Class 10 and 12 Examinations. Candidates appearing for the exams in September 2022 can visit the official website or click on the link provided here to download the admit card. 

    Updated: Sep 21, 2022 17:30 IST
    BSEH Haryana 10th 12th Admit Card
    HOS Haryana 10th 12th Admit Card: Board of School Education, Haryana has released the Haryana Open School 2022 Admit Card for the HOS Class 10 and 12 Examinations. Students who will be appearing for the exams can check the Admit Card on the official;l website of the board. 

    The Haryana Open School Examinations for the class 10 students will be conducted from September 29 to October 7, 2022, while the HOS Class 12 exams will be conducted from September 29 to October 17, 2022. 

    HOS 10th, 12th Admit Card for Compartment/ Additional/ F. Improvement/ P.Improvement

    Steps to download the Haryana Open School Class 10 and 12 Admit Card

    The Haryana Open School Class 10 and 12 Admit Card is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. To download the admit card students need to visit the website and enter the Roll Number or Registration Number, Candidate Name, Father's Name, Mother's Name in the admit card link given. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to download the HOS 10th and 12th Admit Card 2022. 

    Step 1: Visit the Haryana Board's official website

    Step 2: Click on the HOS Admit Card link available on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the Login Credentials in the Admit Card Login link

    Step 4: Download the HOS 10th, and 12th Admit Card for further reference

    Students must note that the HOS Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students when appearing for the examinations. The admit card will include the details of the students, examination details, centre information, exam schedule, and exam day instructions.

