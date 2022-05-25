HBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date Update: BSEH to Declare Haryana Class 10 and 12 Results by 15th June @ bseh.org

HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Update: When will Haryana Board Result 2022 be announced? This is one question that has been on the minds of the Secondary and Senior Secondary Class students ever since the completion of the Haryana Board Exam 2022. Putting minds of lakhs of students at ease, the Haryana Board Official has hinted that the HBSE 10th, 12th Results will be declared by mid-June 2022. As and when the Haryana Board Results 2022 are declared, Class 10 and Class 12 students will be able to check and access them online via the official website - bseh.org. In order to access the digital scorecard for HBSE 10th, 12th Results, students will need their roll numbers and date of birth as credentials.

HBSE Chairman Jagbir Singh Hints Expected Date

While officially, the board has not notified any date for BSEH Class 10 and 12 Results, it is highly likely that the Haryana 10th Result 2022 and Haryana 12th Result 2022 are declared by 15th June 2022. Speaking to a leading media agency, Haryana Board President Jagbir Singh has noted that BSEH 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared between 10th and 15th June 2022. In addition to this, Mr Jagbir also confirmed that the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will not be declared on the same day. On the contrary, HBSE 12th Results will be declared first, followed by Haryana Board 10th Class results 2022.

Evaluation Nears Completion, HBSE Results Soon

The tentative date for the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 seems to be very practical as the evaluation process for the exam is nearing completion. As per media reports from Bhiwani and other key academic centres from the state, the checking of answer sheets for Haryana 10th, 12th Result 2022 is in its final stages. The Haryana Board 10th Exam 2022 were held from 31st March to 20th April while the HBSE 12th Exam 2022 were held from 22nd March to 13th April 2022. In line with this, the board started the evaluation process for both these exams soon and is now about to complete the same by end of 1st Week of June 2022.

Also Read: HBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: Check Haryana Board Results Expected Date for Class 10th 12th Here