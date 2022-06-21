HOS 10th, 12th Results 2022 (Declared): BSEH Declares Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 Results @ bseh.org.in

HOS 10th, 12th Results 2022: As per the updates, Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HOS result 2022 for Class 10 and 12. The HOS result 2022 can be checked online on the official website - bseh.org.in. Students can check the HOS result 2022 by using their roll number or name, father’s name, and other asked details. The overall pass percentage of HOS Class 10 fresh students is 24.93%. As many as 20,174 students appeared for HOS Class 10 fresh.

Along with the Haryana Board Open School Secondary Class 10 and Senior Secondary Class 12 exam results, BSEH has also released the results of those students who have applied for compartment, credit transfer policy (CTP), re-appear, revaluation and additional subjects exams.

How To Check HOS 10th, 12th Results 2022?

Students will have to visit the official website - bseh.org.in to check and download their Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 results 2022. They also need to enter their HOS roll number and registration number and submit the same to view their HOS 10th, 12th results 2022.

To check the HOS Secondary and Senior Secondary exam results 2022, students have three more alternatives. Students, either, can use their roll numbers, or key in their names, dates of birth, and names of parents, or use the Class 10th, 12th HOS registration numbers.

Apart from the official result websites of Haryana board, some third parties have also announced the Haryana open school Class 10th, Class 12th results. Students accessing Class 10, 12 HOS 2022 results can verify their scores on the official website for authentication.

HOS 10th, 12th Results 2022 Statistics

As many as 20,174 students appeared for HOS Class 10 fresh. Out of them, 5,029 students have passed and 15,145 students got re-appear. While 23,886 students appeared for HOS Class 12 (Fresh) exams. Out of them, 8,096 students have passed and 15,790 students got re-appear. As the board has also announced other results, the CTP/Re-appear pass percentage for HOS Class 10 is 50.83%. The Haryana board has released HBSE 10th result on 17th June 2022 whereas HBSE 12th result was declared on 15th June 2022.

Also Read: HPOBSE 10th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: When will HPBOSE declare HP Board Class 10 Results - Here’s What we Know