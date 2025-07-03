How AI Is Transforming the Education Sector in 2025?

News

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the education system by making learning more personalised, helping teachers, and improving school management. It supports students in different languages, helps visually impaired learners, and introduces new ways of testing. While AI offers many benefits, challenges like data privacy and access in rural areas still need to be addressed. Read here for more details.

The Education System is changing fast, and one big reason is Artificial Intelligence (AI). What once felt like a thing of the future is now being used in schools, colleges, and online learning platforms every day. In 2025 and the coming years, AI is not just helping education, it is completely changing the way we learn, teach, and manage classrooms. From Personal Learning to Hyper-Personal Learning AI (Artificial Intelligence) is helping each child learn in a way that’s perfect for them. For example, Khan Academy’s Khanmigo can change the difficulty level of questions while the child is learning, based on their answers. In India, apps like Embibe give students practice questions, videos, and exercises that match what they need help with. In the USA, schools like ALT-School and learning tools like Gooru Learning help children find out where they are stuck and show them how to get better, step by step. This kind of smart learning is called hyper-personalised learning, and it is changing the way students are taught in a big way.

AI Supports Teachers Like a Helper AI is like a helping hand for teachers. It doesn’t take their place, it just makes their work easier. In India, tools like Teachmint and Scribetech help teachers do things like take attendance, manage the classroom, and make reports without much trouble. In the United States, a tool called Century Tech helps teachers by watching how students are learning and then giving ideas on how to teach them better. Making Education Easy for All Languages and Abilities AI is helping more children learn in their own language and understand better. In rural India, Google’s Read Along app helps children learn to read in many Indian languages. Apps like Duolingo are helping people all over the world learn new languages in a fun way. In Japan and the UAE, schools use AI tools that can translate languages while the teacher is speaking.

This helps international students understand the lessons. In rural Karnataka, Microsoft’s AI tools help visually impaired students by reading out loud in Kannada and English. This makes learning easier for children who cannot see well. New Ways to Test and Evaluate Students AI is changing the way we test and assess students. For example, the GRE exam now uses AI to help check written answers quickly and fairly. In India, Embibe looks not just at whether an answer is right or wrong, but also at how the student solved it, like how much time they took or if they hesitated. Some CBSE schools are now using AI to test spoken English and creative writing, giving quick and helpful feedback to students. Smarter School Management with AI AI is not just for learning, it also helps schools run smoothly. In the USA, Georgia State University uses an AI helper called Pounce. It answers students' questions and helps more students stay in school.

In India, Manipal Academy uses AI to plan class schedules, guess how many students will join, and give students the help they need. Schools like Podar International use AI to send messages to parents about attendance, homework, and exam dates, so parents always know what’s happening at school. Challenges of Using AI in Education While AI is helpful, there are some challenges. In Europe, strict rules have been made to stop the use of unfair or confusing AI tools in schools. In India, there are worries about data privacy, especially since so many students use online learning platforms. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act aims to protect student data, but it still needs to be properly enforced. Another issue is that rural schools often do not have good internet or devices to use AI. NGOs like eVidyaloka are trying to fix this by using low-cost AI tools with local teachers.