HPCET 2023 Application Form Released, Know Steps to Apply Here

HPCET 2023 Application Form OUT: As per the latest updates, the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU) has started the application process for HP Common Entrance Test (HPCET) today i.e. March 22, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill out the HPCET application form 2023 on the official website i.e. himtu.ac.in. However, the last date to apply for HPCET 2023 is April 23, 2023. Candidates must fill out the form before the deadline as the authorities may not provide further extensions.

The HPCET 2023 exam will be conducted for BTech, B Pharmacy, MCA, MBA, and MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) on May 14, 2023, in two sessions i.e. Morning and Evening. Moreover, the authorities have released the HPCET 2023 information bulletin on the official website. Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria, schedule, marking scheme, result date, etc from there.

HPCET 2023 Important Dates

Event Date HPCET 2023 Application process begins March 22, 2023 Deadline for filling application form April 23, 2023 Date and time of HPCET 2023 for UG courses May 14, 2023, from 9:45 am to 12 pm Date and time of HPCET 2023 for PG courses May 14, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm

HPCET 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill HPCET 2023 Application Form?

Interested candidates can apply for HPCET 2023 on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for various programmes-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. himtu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HPCET 2023 application form link

Step 3: Firstly, complete the registration details

Step 4: Now, log in with username, password, and form no.

Step 5: Fill out HPCET application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

