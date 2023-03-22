HPCET 2023 Application Form Released, Know Steps to Apply Here

  1. Home
HPCET 2023 Application Form Released

HIMTU has released the HPCET 2023 application form on the official website i.e. himtu.ac.in. Interested candidates can fill out HPCET 2023 application form till April 23, 2023. Check details here

Updated: Mar 22, 2023 13:11 IST
HPCET 2023 Application Form Released
HPCET 2023 Application Form Released

HPCET 2023 Application Form OUT: As per the latest updates, the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU) has started the application process for HP Common Entrance Test (HPCET) today i.e. March 22, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill out the HPCET application form 2023 on the official website i.e. himtu.ac.in. However, the last date to apply for HPCET 2023 is April 23, 2023. Candidates must fill out the form before the deadline as the authorities may not provide further extensions.

The HPCET 2023 exam will be conducted for BTech, B Pharmacy, MCA, MBA, and MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) on May 14, 2023, in two sessions i.e. Morning and Evening. Moreover, the authorities have released the HPCET 2023 information bulletin on the official website. Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria, schedule, marking scheme, result date, etc from there.

HPCET 2023 Important Dates

Event

Date

HPCET 2023 Application process begins

March 22, 2023

Deadline for filling application form

April 23, 2023

Date and time of HPCET 2023 for UG courses

May 14, 2023, from 9:45 am to 12 pm

Date and time of HPCET 2023 for PG courses

May 14, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm

HPCET 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill HPCET 2023 Application Form?

Interested candidates can apply for HPCET 2023 on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for various programmes-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. himtu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HPCET 2023 application form link

Step 3: Firstly, complete the registration details

Step 4: Now, log in with username, password, and form no.

Step 5: Fill out HPCET application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

