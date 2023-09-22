  1. Home
HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Get Direct Link Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 registration process has started on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in. Interested candidates must apply before the deadline. 

Updated: Sep 22, 2023 18:42 IST
HPU BEd Counselling 2023: The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has started the counselling process for Bachelor of Education (BEd) today: September 22, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

As per HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, the counselling process has been initiated, candidates can register themselves, and select colleges as per their preferences from candidate login until September 24, 2023. The HPU BEd seat allotment result will be out on September 29. 

HPU BEd Counselling Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is given below:

BEd Counselling Registration Link 2023 HPU

Click Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Registration, Selection of Colleges

September 22 to 24, 2023

Seat allotment result and download of letter

September 29, 2023

Document verification and online fee submission

September 30 to October 2, 2023

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule- Click Here (PDF File)

How to Apply for HPU BEd Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BEd counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload the documents

Step 5: Select preferred colleges and save choices

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit the form

Documents Required for HPU Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out the list of a few files below:

  • HPU B.Ed 2023 Admit card 
  • HPU B.Ed 2023 Rank card
  • Class 10, 12 mark sheets and certificate
  • Mark sheets of all semesters of qualifying graduate degree
  • Character certificate 
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)

