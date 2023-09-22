HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Get Direct Link Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has started the counselling process for Bachelor of Education (BEd) today: September 22, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

As per HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, the counselling process has been initiated, candidates can register themselves, and select colleges as per their preferences from candidate login until September 24, 2023. The HPU BEd seat allotment result will be out on September 29.

HPU BEd Counselling Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is given below:

BEd Counselling Registration Link 2023 HPU Click Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Registration, Selection of Colleges September 22 to 24, 2023 Seat allotment result and download of letter September 29, 2023 Document verification and online fee submission September 30 to October 2, 2023

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule- Click Here (PDF File)

How to Apply for HPU BEd Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BEd counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload the documents

Step 5: Select preferred colleges and save choices

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit the form

Documents Required for HPU Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out the list of a few files below:

HPU B.Ed 2023 Admit card

HPU B.Ed 2023 Rank card

Class 10, 12 mark sheets and certificate

Mark sheets of all semesters of qualifying graduate degree

Character certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Revised Schedule Out, Check Dates Here