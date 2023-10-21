HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Out on admissions.hpushimla.in

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University has announced the third round seat allotment results for Bachelor of Education, BEd Counselling today: October 21, 2023. Candidates who took part in the counselling session can check out the results on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

After HPU BEd Round 3 Seat Allotment 2023 is live, candidates who are allocated seats must accept them and report to the respective institute along with original documents and pay an online admission fee. Check out the complete schedule for HPU BEd Counselling 2023 here.

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access allotment is given below:

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule for Round 3

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates HPU BEd Round 3 Seat Allotment 2023 October 21, 2023 Original document verification at college and submission of online admission fee October 22 to 23, 2023

How to Check HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023?

Go through the following steps to access seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BEd online counselling page from side menu

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 4: HPU BEd Round 3 seat allotment 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Document Required for HPU BEd Counselling 2023

Candidates must check out the key points given below and the documents to be carried for verification purposes:

Important Points to keep in mind:

Prepare one set of photocopies of all the original documents according to the eligibility criteria.

Also, bring original documents for document verification.

Note: Presenting fake or tampered documents during verification can lead to admission cancellation and legal action.

List of Documents

Under Graduation Certificate

Class 10, and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Online Admission Application Form Copy

Passport Size Photographs

Bonafide of Himachal Pradesh Certificate

No Objection Certificate (N.O.C), in case of In-Service Candidate

Category Certificate Girl Child / Cultural / Sports / PwD/H.P University Ward/J&K Migrants)

Any other Relevant Document

