ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: Mock Test Paper Series 2 to Start From April 5, Check Datesheet Here

ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the Mock Test Papers Series- II for the students who are appearing for CA Final and Intermediate May exams 2023 from today April 5. According to the official schedule, the Mock test paper series will be held in virtual and physical modes from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Check ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series 2023 Official Notice Here

ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series - II May 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate May examinations mock test paper series can check the exam schedule in the table given below.

Exam Dates CA Intermediate Exam (New Course) CA Final Exam (New Course) April 5, 2023 Intermediate Paper-1: Accounting Final Paper-1: Financial Reporting April 6, 2023 Intermediate Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws Final Paper-2: Strategic Financial Management April 8, 2023 Intermediate Paper-3: Cost and Management Accounting Final Paper-3: Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics April 10, 2023 Intermediate Paper-4: Taxation Final Paper-4: Corporate and Economic Laws April 11, 2023 Intermediate Paper-5: Advanced Accounting Final Paper-5: Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation April 12, 2023 Intermediate Paper-6: Auditing and Assurance Final Paper-7: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation April 13, 2023 Intermediate Paper-7: Enterprise Information Systems & Strategic Management Final Paper-8: Indirect Tax Laws April 14, 2023 Intermediate Paper-8: Financial Management & Economics for Finance Paper-6A*: Risk Management Paper-6B*: Financial Services and Capital Markets Paper-6C*: International Taxation Paper-6D*: Economic Laws Paper - 6E*: Global Financial Reporting Standards Paper – 6F*: Multi-Disciplinary Case Study

ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series 2 May 2023

According to the official datesheet, the ICAI CA Mock Tests Series- II for final students on April 14, 2023, will be conducted from 2 pm to 6 pm. Whereas the question papers for each subject will be uploaded on BoS Knowledge Portal on ICAI's official website at 1.30 pm. Candidates are advised to download these papers in the specified time limit. The answer keys of these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of the commencement of the respective examination.

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date: When, Where and How to Check; Know BSEB Inter Passing Marks

Important Links for Bihar Board Result 2023-