ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: Mock Test Paper Series 2 to Start From April 5, Check Datesheet Here

ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: ICAI will conduct the Mock Test Papers Series - II for the students appearing for CA Final and Intermediate May exams 2023 from April 5. Check complete details here

Updated: Mar 20, 2023 15:54 IST
ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the Mock Test Papers Series- II for the students who are appearing for CA Final and Intermediate May exams 2023 from today April 5. According to the official schedule, the Mock test paper series will be held in virtual and physical modes from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Check ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series 2023 Official Notice Here

ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series - II May 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate May examinations mock test paper series can check the exam schedule in the table given below.

Exam Dates

CA Intermediate Exam (New Course)

CA Final Exam (New Course)

April 5, 2023

Intermediate Paper-1:

Accounting

Final Paper-1: Financial

Reporting

April 6, 2023

Intermediate Paper-2:

Corporate and Other

Laws

Final Paper-2: Strategic Financial Management

April 8, 2023

Intermediate Paper-3:

Cost and Management

Accounting

Final Paper-3: Advanced

Auditing and Professional

Ethics

April 10, 2023

Intermediate Paper-4:

Taxation

Final Paper-4: Corporate and

Economic Laws

April 11, 2023

Intermediate Paper-5:

Advanced Accounting

Final Paper-5: Strategic Cost

Management and Performance

Evaluation

April 12, 2023

Intermediate Paper-6:

Auditing and Assurance

Final Paper-7: Direct Tax Laws

and International Taxation

April 13, 2023

Intermediate Paper-7:

Enterprise Information

Systems & Strategic

Management

Final Paper-8: Indirect Tax

Laws

April 14, 2023

Intermediate Paper-8:

Financial Management &

Economics for Finance

Paper-6A*: Risk Management

Paper-6B*: Financial Services

and Capital Markets

Paper-6C*: International

Taxation

Paper-6D*: Economic Laws

Paper - 6E*: Global Financial

Reporting Standards

Paper – 6F*: Multi-Disciplinary

Case Study

According to the official datesheet, the ICAI CA Mock Tests Series- II for final students on April 14, 2023, will be conducted from 2 pm to 6 pm. Whereas the question papers for each subject will be uploaded on BoS Knowledge Portal on ICAI's official website at 1.30 pm. Candidates are advised to download these papers in the specified time limit. The answer keys of these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of the commencement of the respective examination. 

