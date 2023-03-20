ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: Mock Test Paper Series 2 to Start From April 5, Check Datesheet Here

ICAI CA Final and Inter May 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the Mock Test Papers Series- II for the students who are appearing for CA Final and Intermediate May exams 2023 from today April 5. According to the official schedule, the Mock test paper series will be held in virtual and physical modes from 2 pm to 5 pm.
ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series - II May 2023 Important Dates
Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate May examinations mock test paper series can check the exam schedule in the table given below.
Exam Dates
CA Intermediate Exam (New Course)
CA Final Exam (New Course)
April 5, 2023
Intermediate Paper-1:
Accounting
Final Paper-1: Financial
Reporting
April 6, 2023
Intermediate Paper-2:
Corporate and Other
Laws
Final Paper-2: Strategic Financial Management
April 8, 2023
Intermediate Paper-3:
Cost and Management
Accounting
Final Paper-3: Advanced
Auditing and Professional
Ethics
April 10, 2023
Intermediate Paper-4:
Taxation
Final Paper-4: Corporate and
Economic Laws
April 11, 2023
Intermediate Paper-5:
Advanced Accounting
Final Paper-5: Strategic Cost
Management and Performance
Evaluation
April 12, 2023
Intermediate Paper-6:
Auditing and Assurance
Final Paper-7: Direct Tax Laws
and International Taxation
April 13, 2023
Intermediate Paper-7:
Enterprise Information
Systems & Strategic
Management
Final Paper-8: Indirect Tax
Laws
April 14, 2023
Intermediate Paper-8:
Financial Management &
Economics for Finance
Paper-6A*: Risk Management
Paper-6B*: Financial Services
and Capital Markets
Paper-6C*: International
Taxation
Paper-6D*: Economic Laws
Paper - 6E*: Global Financial
Reporting Standards
Paper – 6F*: Multi-Disciplinary
Case Study
ICAI CA Mock Test Paper Series 2 May 2023
According to the official datesheet, the ICAI CA Mock Tests Series- II for final students on April 14, 2023, will be conducted from 2 pm to 6 pm. Whereas the question papers for each subject will be uploaded on BoS Knowledge Portal on ICAI's official website at 1.30 pm. Candidates are advised to download these papers in the specified time limit. The answer keys of these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of the commencement of the respective examination.
