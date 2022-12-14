ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Exam Starts Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Exam The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA Foundation exam today - December 14, 2022. The exam is going to be held from 2.00 pm to 5.00 in offline mode. Candidates will have the choice to attempt the ICAI CA Foundation exam in their preferred language. Those who are going to appear for the exam must carry their ICAI CA admit card along with valid ID proof- Voter ID, Aadhar card, etc.

However, those who have not downloaded their admit cards must do the same at icai.org. Candidates are advised to visit the examination centre 30 minutes before the exam starts. Late entry is permitted only for up to 15 minutes. The CA Foundation exam is being conducted at numerous centres across India and eight overseas locations.

ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Exam Schedule

Event Date Time Paper 1 December 14, 2022, 2 pm to 5 pm Paper 2 December 16, 2022, 2 pm to 5 pm Paper 3 December 18, 2022, 2 pm to 4 pm Paper 4 December 20, 2022, 2 pm to 4 pm

ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

ICAI has started the CA Foundation exam and it will be held from 2 to 5 pm on December 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam must keep the below-mentioned guidelines in mind-

Candidates must carry a hard copy of the CA Foundation 2022 admit card and ID proof

They must reach the examination center at least 30 minutes before

Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the paper carefully

If the candidate has finished the paper before time, he cannot leave the examination hall earlier

After the completion of the CA Foundation 2022 exam, candidates must submit the question paper and OMR answer sheet

Candidates are prohibited from carrying any cheating material in form of books, writing materials, smart watches, mobile phones, or other electronic devices

ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Exam

The CA Foundation exam will be held on- December 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2022. It is a descriptive-cum-objective type examination of 400 marks comprising four papers. There is no negative marking in subjective type papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2, whereas, 0.25 marks will be deducted in objective type papers- Paper 3 and Paper 4.

