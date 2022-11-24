ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Mock Test II To Begin From Nov 28, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: As per the recent notice released, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the 2nd mock test for CA Foundation exam from November 28, 2022. The ICAI CA Foundation mock test II will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes. Candidates willing to take ICAI CA mock test II in physical mode can contact their respective regional councils & branches.

As per the scheduled released, the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December exam will be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. The ICAI CA papers 1 and 2 will be held for 3 hours from 2 to 5 pm and papers 3 and 4 will be conducted for 2 hours from 2 to 4 pm.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Mock Test II Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICAI CA Foundation December Mock Test Series II Dates

Dates Timings Papers 28 November 2022 2 to 5 PM Paper - 1: Principles and Practice of Accounting 29 November 2022 2 to 5 PM Paper - 2: Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting 30 November 2022 2 to 4 PM Paper - 3: Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning & Statistics 1 December 2022 2 to 4 PM Paper - 4: Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge

How To Register for ICAI CA Foundation December Mock Test Series II?

Candidates can register for the ICAI CA Foundation mock test series in online mode. The ICAI CA mock test 2022 will begin from November 28 and conclude on December 1, 2022. Go through the steps to know how to register for ICAI CA Fiundation mock test 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of ICAI CA - icai.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Students and select Important.

3rd Step - Now, go to Announcement and click on Mock Test Paper Series II.

4th Step - Select the link provided in the ICAI CA mock test notice to register.

5th Step - Now, sign in by using student registration and password.

6th Step - Fill up the form and submit it.

ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022 Admit Card

As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA Foundation admit card 2022 for the December session soon. As per past trends, the ICAI CA admit card 2022 is released 15 to 20 days before the commencement of examination. Registered candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022 for December session at icai.org.

