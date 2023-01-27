ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Next Week for December Session, Know Steps to Check

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: As per updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 for the December session by next week. As per reports and updates on Twitter, the CA foundation result 2022 will be released between January 30 to February 6. As per past trends, the ICAI releases the CA results a month after the last exam date. However, an official confirmation on the website is still awaited.

The exam for the CA Foundation December session 2022 was conducted from December 14 to 20, 2022. Candidates can check ICAI CA foundation result 2022 for Dec session in online mode at icai.org. To access ICAI CA Foundation result 2022, candidates will have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin number.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Update on Twitter

I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification. — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 21, 2023

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 for December Session?

Candidates must note that the exact CA Foundation result date has not been announced yet. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their ICAI CA foundation result online on caresults.icai.org and some other websites. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA Result 2022 for Foundation -

1st Step - Go to the official page - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the result link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number.

5th Step - Submit the details and download CA foundation scorecards.

Is There Any Alternative Way To ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 for December Session?

As per past trends, alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website - icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check CA Foundation result. All the registered candidates will get their CA Dec Foundation results via email when it is announced. However, it will be not sent in offline mode. They will have to check ICAI CA results in online mode only.

