ICAR AIEEA Application Correction 2023 Window Closes Today, Know Steps to Make Changes

ICAR AIEEA Application Correction 2023: Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination For Admission (ICAR AIEEA ) application correction window is going to be closed today: June 27, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes to the ICAR AIEEA application form 2023 can do the same on the official website: icar.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) made the ICAR AIEEA application correction 2023 window live on June 25, 2023. It must be noted that the modifications can only be made to limited fields. Meanwhile, the ICAR AIEEA exam 2023 for PG and AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) is going to be held on July 9, 2023. As per the official notification, advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on.

ICAR AIEEA Correction Window 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link for ICAR AIEEA Application Correction 2023 is given below:

JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) form correction link Click Here PG form correction link Click Here

How to Make Corrections in ICAR AIEEA Application Form?

Applicants can make necessary changes in the application form by following steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ICAR AIEEA application correction 2023 link

Step 3: Log in to the application form

Step 4: Make the necessary changes and preview once

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Download a copy for future reference

Whom to Contact in case of any queries?

If the candidate is having any query or he/she seek clarifications, they can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in.

