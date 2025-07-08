CMA Foundation Result 2025 OUT: ICMAI JUNE Exam Score Released, Riya Poddar Top

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Foundation exam result 2025: The Result for CMA 2025 Foundation exam has been released by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on its official website. Candidates can now check their exam results on the official website, icmai.in. Candidates just have to enter their identification number to view the exam results.
Thousands of students across the country now have updates after the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) released CMA Foundation exam results for the June 2025 cycle. Riya Poddar of Howrah, who was All India rank 1 under the 2022 syllabus framework, is at the top of the merit list.The results, published on ICMAI's website, indicate that students from various regions of the country performed exceptionally well, withpronouncedrepresentationfrom,inorderofstrongestrepresentation, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. Students can check their scorecardsby logging in at icmai.in.
ICMAI CMA 2025 Result: Topper’s List
Akshat Agarwal from Surat secured the second position, closely trailing Riya Poddar, while Mohit Das from Visakhapatnam and Bhavya Agarwal from Beawar share the third position. Students from cities like Guntur, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Salem, and Tirunelveli are in the top 10, demonstrating the regional distribution of academic brilliance.
The following are the full list of the top 10 All India Ranks (AIR):
|
Rank
|
Name
|
City
|
1
|
Riya Poddar
|
Howrah
|
2
|
Akshat Agarwal
|
Surat
|
3
|
Mohit Das
|
Visakhapatnam
|
3
|
Bhavya Agarwal
|
Beawar
|
4
|
Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy
|
Guntur
|
5
|
Mattupalli Gayathri Sravya
|
Guntur
|
6
|
Maithrika Choppara
|
Guntur
|
6
|
Bandi Reddi Maheswar
|
Guntur
|
7
|
Sai Viswanath Bommakanti
|
Hyderabad
|
7
|
Vijaya Sri K
|
Tirunelveli
|
7
|
Achini Harrsshitha
|
Hyderabad
Students from Salem, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam are also listed in the top 10 merit ranks; many of them tied for ranks 8 through 10. Notably, Guntur contributed the most toppers to the top 10 list, establishing itself as a powerful academic hub.
How to Download ICMAI CMA June Foundation 2025 Results?
Applicants can download the ICMAI CMA June Foundation result 2025 from the official website by following these steps:
-
Visit https://icmai.in, the official website.
-
Select the "Results" or "Examination" section.
-
Choose "June 2025 CMA Foundation Result."
-
Enter your identification or registration number.
-
Click "Submit" to see your outcome.
-
The scorecard can be downloaded and printed for future use.
ICMAI CMA June Foundation 2025: Foundation Exam
The Foundation exam is the first step to India’s highest Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) profession. The candidates for this session were assessed on the revised 2022 syllabus - major changes aimed at giving aspirants modern skills. The new syllabus highlighted a deeper understanding of analytical thinking, which is important when faced with complex financial problems; new courses called digital accounting, to acknowledge the burgeoning importance of technology in the finance industry; and importantly, major emphasis on the cost management processes ensures that future public accountants will have a level of understanding of how to optimise organisational expenditures to become competitive amongst their peers, in today’s intensely competitive commercial world.
