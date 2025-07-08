CMA Foundation Result 2025 OUT: ICMAI JUNE Exam Score Released, Riya Poddar Top

News

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Foundation exam result 2025: The Result for CMA 2025 Foundation exam has been released by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on its official website. Candidates can now check their exam results on the official website, icmai.in. Candidates just have to enter their identification number to view the exam results. Thousands of students across the country now have updates after the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) released CMA Foundation exam results for the June 2025 cycle. Riya Poddar of Howrah, who was All India rank 1 under the 2022 syllabus framework, is at the top of the merit list.The results, published on ICMAI's website, indicate that students from various regions of the country performed exceptionally well, withpronouncedrepresentationfrom,inorderofstrongestrepresentation, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. Students can check their scorecardsby logging in at icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA 2025 Result: Topper’s List Akshat Agarwal from Surat secured the second position, closely trailing Riya Poddar, while Mohit Das from Visakhapatnam and Bhavya Agarwal from Beawar share the third position. Students from cities like Guntur, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Salem, and Tirunelveli are in the top 10, demonstrating the regional distribution of academic brilliance. The following are the full list of the top 10 All India Ranks (AIR): Rank Name City 1 Riya Poddar Howrah 2 Akshat Agarwal Surat 3 Mohit Das Visakhapatnam 3 Bhavya Agarwal Beawar 4 Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy Guntur 5 Mattupalli Gayathri Sravya Guntur 6 Maithrika Choppara Guntur 6 Bandi Reddi Maheswar Guntur 7 Sai Viswanath Bommakanti Hyderabad 7 Vijaya Sri K Tirunelveli 7 Achini Harrsshitha Hyderabad