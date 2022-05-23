Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    ICSE 10th Result 2022: CISCE Board concludes ICSE Semester 2 Exam, Results Expected in July @ cisce.org

    The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations completed the ICSE Semester 2 Examinations today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the CISE results by the end of July 2022. Check complete details here. 

    Published On: May 23, 2022 14:53 IST
    ICSE Semester 2 Results 2022
    ICSE Semester 2 Results 2022: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations completed the ICSE Semester 2 Examinations today. The board conducted its last exam today - Commercial Studies from 11 AM to 12:30 PM across the various exam centres. As per reports, the ICSE class 10 results 2022 are expected to be declared by July 2022.

    Results Expected by July 2022 

    The ICSE Semester 2 examinations commenced on April 25, 2022. The exams were conducted in two semesters this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the evaluation process for the ICSE class 10 examinations will commence this week in order for the results to be declared by July 2022. 

    CISCE in an official notification mentioned that the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination will be issued through the Conveners to the heads of the schools in July 2022 and the results will not be made available from the office of the Council. 

    CISCE Result Note 2022

    Where will the ICSE 10th Results be available

    Soon after the ICSE 10th Results are declared the board will provide the link for students to check the results on the official website of the board - cisce.org and the official result portal results.cisce.org.

    As per the details provided by the board, the final result status of the students will be declared with the ICSE Sem 2 results 2022. The semester 2 results will be considered as final for the class 10 students.

