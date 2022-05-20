ICSE Semester 2 Economics 2022 PDF Details: Get Class 10 Economics (Group II Elective) Answer Key and Question Paper Here

ICSE Semester 2 Economics 2022 PDF Details: As per the recent updates, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Economics semester 2 exam today on 20th May 2022. The ICSE Class 10 Economics exam 2022 was held from 11 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was conducted in offline.

Since Economics is an elective subject for CISCE board exams, there were not many students who gave this exam. Going as per students, the ICSE 10th Eco paper was easy for them.

Besides the ICSE Class 10 Economics (Group II Elective) paper, the board also conducted the Sanskrit/French (Group II Elective) exam today. This time, ICSE Eco semester 2 exam was conducted with 50% reduced syllabus. The next paper of the ICSE semester 2 exam will be held on 23rd May for Commercial Studies (Group II Elective).

ICSE Semester 2 Economics Exam 2022 Analysis

As per media reports, one of the students said that ICSE Eco paper was easy, Eco is a tough subject for some, but those of who like it, they might not have faced a problem with it. Section A had direct questions and even the other section was just fine. The paper was divided into sections.

One of the experts said that usually, students don't face any problems in Economics paper. Most of the students were happy with their paper. The ICSE semester 2 exam for the Economics paper was subjective and descriptive in nature. The Group II Elective Economics had two sections - A and B. The examination was conducted for a total of 40 marks. Students can check the ICSE Economics - Group II Elective Question Paper pdf link below -

ICSE Semester 2 Economics 2022 Answer Key

Just like the other exams, for this paper too, CISCE is expected not to release any answer key for the ICSE class 10 Economics for Semester 2. However, many private coaching centres, teachers and experts might release the ICSE 10th Eco answer key and share it online.

Guidelines To Appear for ICSE Semester 2 Economics Exam

Students are instructed to attend carefully to any general instructions that may be given at the head of a paper. Also, they are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper. To appear for the CISCE board Class 10 exam, students have to carry their ICSE admit card 2022.

