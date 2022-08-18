ICSI CS 2022 Executive and Professional Exam Results on August 25, Check December Schedule Here

ICSI CS Results 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced that the ICSI CS Results 2022 for the Professional and Executive Courses will be announced on August 25, 2022. The officials have issued a notification specifying the declaration of the ICSI CS Results 2022.

According to the information provided in the notification the ICSI CS Result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the official website - icsi.edu. A direct link for students to check the ICSI CS Results 2022 will also be provided on this page as soon as the results are announced online.

The e-result cum marks statement of the ICSI CS Executive programme exam will be available on the official website immediately after the results are declared on the official website. Students can check the ICSI CS Result 2022 by entering the ICSI CS Login credentials in the link provided. It must also be noted that no offline copy of the ICSI CS Result-cum-mark statement will be issued by the officials.

The ICSI CS Professional Programme Examination Result-cum-marks statement will be provided to the candidates at the registered address soon after the results are declared. In case students do not receive any copy within 30 days they are required to contact the institute.

ICSI has also announced the schedule for the next exam for the Executive and Professional programme. As per the new schedule, the next exam will be conducted from December 21, 2022 to December 30, 2022. The enrollment for the same will begin from August 26, 2022.

Also Read: Haryana 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Applications today at bseh.org.in