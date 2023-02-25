    ICSI CS Executive Dec 2022: Toppers List Releases, Kinjal Ajmera Tops Exam, Check Complete List Here

    ICSI has released the topper's list for Dec on the official website. In CA Executive Result 2022- Kinjal Ajmera became tops followed by Soham Amit Bobde who secured rank 2. Check complete list of CS Executive Toppers here. 

    Updated: Feb 25, 2023 15:07 IST
    ICSI CS Executive Dec 2022: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result of CS Executive today on February 25, 2023. Candidates ca check their CS Executive result 2022 on the official website - icsi.edu. Along with the scorecard and marks statement, the institute has also released the toppers list of the ICSI CS Executive December session 2022.

    As per the released CS Executive merit list 2022 for Dec session, Kinjal Ajmera has secured AIR 1. The name of the second and third rank holders are Soham Amit Bobde, and Jash Kamlesh Keshwani respectively. Also, a total of 18 candidates (2 secured the same rank) have been placed in the CS Executive merit list. Check complete list here. 

    ICSI CS Executive Toppers List 2022 for December Exams 

    Here, we have provided the names, rank and roll numbers of some of CS Executive December 2022 toppers who have passed all papers of without exemption in one sitting. Check list below 

    Rank

    Names

    Roll number

    1

    Kinjal Ajmera

    105699

    2

    Soham Amit Bobde

    140619

    3

    Jash Kamlesh Keswani

    163773

    4

    Harsh Bagmar

    131190

    5

    Dayita Kanodia

    103950

    6

    Mahek Kailash Sejwani

    141206

    7

    Punith V

    130586

    8

    Twinkle Bipinchandra Gajjar

    141229

    9

    Anushka Saklecha

    161095

    10

    Simrat Singh

    122373

    What After the announcement of ICSI CS Executive Result 2022? 

    Those who qualify CS Executive December exam 2022 can enroll for CS Professional. However, if any candidate is not satisfied with their ICSI CS result Dec 2022, they can apply for verification of marks. Candidates have to pay Rs.250 per paper to apply for verification of marks within 21 days of the declaration of CS Executive result 2022. They can apply in offline mode as well.

