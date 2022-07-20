ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 (Today): ICSI to declare Foundation, CSEET Results Today at icsi.edu, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 (Today): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to announce the ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 today. According to the official notification, the ICSI CSEET Result 2022 and CS Foundation Result 2022 will be declared by the institute on 20th July 2022 - Tuesday. To confirm the development, the ICSI has released an official notification which confirms that the CS Foundation Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 will be declared soon. Students who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their individual results online by logging onto the portal - icsi.edu. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below, which will be activated as soon as results are declared:

Check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Check CSEET Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

CS Foundation Result 2022 @ 4 PM

Along with confirming the result declaration date for ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2022, the exam authority has also notified the time. As per the notice, CS Foundation Course Result 2022 will be declared at 4 PM in the evening. The results being declared today is for the CS Foundation Exam 2022 which was held on 15th and 16th June 2022. On the other hand, CSEET 2022 Result being declared today is for the 9th and 11th July 2022 examination. Candidates should note that they will be required to enter their exam roll number and other details on the portal to check their results. Therefore, this information should be kept ready and available in advance.

How to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 online?

To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of checking the CS Foundation Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022, the institute will make the same available to the candidates online via the official portal - icsi.edu. After logging onto the portal, candidates will see a link to check CSEET 2022 Results and CS Foundation Result 2022 on the homepage. Clicking on that link will take them to the result checking page with input fields. On this page, candidates need to enter their Exam Roll Number and Date of Birth along with verifying the security captcha code. In response to this, the ICSI CS Foundation Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen as a digital scorecard. From here, candidates can download the result scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: CA Inter May Result 2022 to be Declared on 21st July at icai.nic.in