ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: CA Inter May Result 2022 to be Declared on 21st July at icai.nic.in

    Updated: Jul 19, 2022 16:04 IST
    ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Date and Time: ICAI - Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has formally confirmed the ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Date and Time for the May Session. The official update shared by ICAI has confirmed that CA Intermediate Results for May session exam will be declared by the institute on 21st July 2022. Along with the CA Intermediate result, the institute will also announce the result of the International Taxation Assessment Test (ITAT). To confirm the development, ICAI has issued an official notification which has been published on its portal and also available on its social media handles. The notice also confirms that the ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 will be published online and made available to the candidates via official portal - icai.nic.in. Candidates can check out the complete details in the notification linked below:

    ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed - Read Official Notification Here

    List of Websites to check ICAI CA Inter Result 2022?

    Candidates should note that that the ICAI CA May Result 2022 that will be declared on 21st July will be for the Intermediate Course exam held 14th to 31st May 2022. Like previous sessions of the exam, the CA Inter Result 2022 will be declared by the exam authority online on different websites of the institute. Candidates can log onto any of the following portals to check their CA Inter Results 2022.

    • icai.org
    • nic.in

    How to check CA Intermediate Result 2022 for May Session?

    In line with the past trend, the ICAI will declare CA Inter May Result 2022 online and publish the same via the official portal - icai.nic.in. To check the ICAI CA Intermediate May Exam Results, candidates will be required to log onto the portal icai.nic.in and locate link for the Old Syllabus or New Syllabus, as applicable. On the next page, candidates will be presented with input fields i.e., registration no. or PIN no and roll number. After entering these details and submitting them on the website, candidates will be able to see their CA May Result 2022 on the screen on their device. In the next step, candidates are advised to download a PDF copy of the same or take printout for future reference.

