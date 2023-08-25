  1. Home
ICSI CS June Result 2023 Verification Process To Start From August 26, Check Fee Details Here

ICSI CS June Result 2023: ICSI will start the verification process for the CS June results from August 26, 2023. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply at icsi.edu. Check the fee details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 18:32 IST
ICSI CS June Result 2023: Institute of company secretaries of India ICSI has released the CS June results for professional and executive programmes today: August 25, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the June session exams can check their e-mark sheets by entering the necessary login details through the official websites - icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can also apply for re-verification or supply of certified copies of answer books in online mode. As per the released notification, the examination authority will open the verification facility from August 26 to September 24, 2023.

ICSI CS Professional June Result 2023 - Direct Link 
ICSI CS Executive June Result 2023 - Direct Link

ICSI CS June Result 2023 Verification Fees

Candidates can check the fee details in the table below:

Particulars

Fees

Certified copy of answer book

Rs 500 per subject

Inspection of copy

Rs 450 per subject

How to apply for online verification of ICSI CS June result 2023

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the online marks verification of ICSI CS June result 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the direct link that reads verification of marks and then select the preferred module

Step 3: Then, make a new request

Step 4: Select the payment method, and submit the fee as per the number of subjects

Step 5: Write down the transaction ID of the fee payment 

Step 6: Download the receipt and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

