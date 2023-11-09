ICSI CSEET 2023 November Session Result Date and Time Out, Check Schedule Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the schedule for the announcement of the November 2023 session results. Students who appeared for the CSEET 2023 exams on November 4 and 7, 2023 can visit the official website tomorrow to check their results.

According to the notification released, the ICSI CSEET 2023 exam results will be announced at 2 pm tomorrow, November 10, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link given on the official website - icsi.edu. Along with the results, ICSI will also be provisioning students with the e-result-cum-marks statement containing the subject wise marks secured by the students.

ICSI conducted the CSEET exams on November 4, 2023. Students who faced technical errors when appearing for the exams on November 4th were also given a second chance to appear for the exams on November 6, 2023.

Steps to Check ICSI CSEET 2023 Results

The ICSI CSEET 2023 result link will be given on the official website tomorrow. Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps given here to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Click on the CSEET 2023 session result link

Step 3: Enter the CSEET 2023 enrollment number in the link provided

Step 4: Download the CSEEt result sheet for further reference

Details Given on CSEET 2023 Results

The ICSI CSEET 2023 November session results will include the following details