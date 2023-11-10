ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Today for November Session; Download Marks Statement at icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET Result November 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET today: November 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check out results on the official website: icsi.edu by entering the CSEET registration number and date of birth.
CSEET Results 2023 will be made available to the candidates along with the subject-wise breakup of marks. The formal e-result marks statement of the November session will be made available at icsi.edu immediately after the ICSI CSEET Result November 2023 announcement. However, no physical copy of the result will be issued.
ICSI CSEET Result November 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is given below:
|
CSEET Result 2023 Link
CSEET Result 2023 Date and Time
Check out the schedule for ICSI CSEET Result November 2023 below:
|
Date
|
November 10, 2023
|
Time
|
2:00 PM
Login Credentials to Acess CSEET Results 2023
Check out the key information to check the results below:
- Registration Number
- Date of Birth
How to Check ICSI CSEET Result November 2023?
Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, go to student>CSEET>CSEET results
Step 3: Now, click on the CSEET examination result-November 2023 link
Step 4: Submit the login credentials
Step 5: CSEET Results 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: View and download the marks statement
Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Details Mentioned on ICSI CSEET Result November 2023
Check out the mandatory information below:
- Candidate’s name\Name of exam
- Name of exam
- Roll number/ enrollment number
- Subject-wise marks secured
- Minimum marks required
- Total marks secured
- Passing status
