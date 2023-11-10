ICSI CSEET Result 2023 Today for November Session; Download Marks Statement at icsi.edu

  1. Home
ICSI CSEET Result November 2023 will be declared today: November 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check out the results on the official website: icsi.edu.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 10, 2023 11:15 IST
ICSI CSEET Result November 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET today: November 10, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check out results on the official website: icsi.edu by entering the CSEET registration number and date of birth.

CSEET Results 2023 will be made available to the candidates along with the subject-wise breakup of marks. The formal e-result marks statement of the November session will be made available at icsi.edu immediately after the ICSI CSEET Result November 2023 announcement. However, no physical copy of the result will be issued.

ICSI CSEET Result November 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

CSEET Result 2023 Link

CLICK HERE

CSEET Result 2023 Date and Time

Check out the schedule for ICSI CSEET Result November 2023 below:

Date

November 10, 2023 

Time

2:00 PM

Login Credentials to Acess CSEET Results 2023

Check out the key information to check the results below:

  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth

How to Check ICSI CSEET Result November 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, go to student>CSEET>CSEET results

Step 3: Now, click on the CSEET examination result-November 2023 link

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: CSEET Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the marks statement

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Details Mentioned on ICSI CSEET Result November 2023

Check out the mandatory information below:

  • Candidate’s name\Name of exam
  • Name of exam
  • Roll number/ enrollment number
  • Subject-wise marks secured
  • Minimum marks required
  • Total marks secured
  • Passing status

