IGNOU Admissions 2023: IGNOU Introduces MA Environmental Studies Course, Know How to Apply Here

IGNOU Admissions 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the Master in Environmental Studies programme today, January 27, 2023, and it will be available from January 2023 session. As per the recent updates, interested candidates who want to pursue their careers in environmental studies can register themselves by filling out the IGNOU Application form 2023 from the official website- ignou.ac.in

As per the recent updates, the MA Environmental Studies programme aims to create awareness of various environmental concerns. However, the course will be offered with a modern approach, and the learners will be able to receive PG Diploma in Environmental Studies after the completion of the first year.

IGNOU MA Environmental Studies Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Who is Eligible for IGNOU MA Environmental Studies 2023 Programme?

As per the recent updates, candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline of Science/Agricultural Sciences/ Engineering/ Veterinary Science/ Forestry from any recognised university or institution to get admission into IGNOU MA Environmental Studies 2023 programme.

How to Register for IGNOU MA Environmental Studies 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the IGNOU Admissions 2023 to get admission into IGNOU MA Environmental Studies programmes can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit IGNOU's official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Register Online visible on the screen

Step 3: Now, click on the new registration

Step 4: Enter the required details mentioned in the IGNOU registration form

Step 5: Now, select the mode of getting the IGNOU study material

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents

Step 7: Click on the submit

Step 8: Now, download the IGNOU admission application form 2023

Step 9: Take a printout of the IGNOU application form 2023 for future use

As per the recent updates, the fee structure of IGNOU's MA in Environmental Studies programme is Rs. 12,000 (Rs 6,000 per year).

Also Read: Kerala CM to Initiate Professional Students Summit in February 2023, Check Details Here