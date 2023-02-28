IGNOU Introduces PG Diploma in Environment Management and Law, Check Details Here

IGNOU New Courses: As per the latest updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) school of interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary studies has launched the post-graduate diploma in environment management and law. Candidates can pursue the PG Diploma in open and distance learning mode. Eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website i.e. ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The programme has been started in accordance with the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. Candidates who wish to apply for PG Diploma in Environment management and law must have a graduate degree in any field. They will have to pay Rs 7000 for the one-year programme. However, they will have to pay Rs 400 as an application fee.

PGDEML Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for IGNOU PG Diploma Admission 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the PG Diploma in environment management and law can do the same on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the New Registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered username and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload documents

Step 6: Pay the prescribed fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

About PG Diploma in Environment Management and Law

While talking about the programme, IGNOU, vice-chancellor, Nageshwar Rao praised the PGDEML programme for its ability to connect environmental concerns with legislative aspects. He further told that IGNOU will be converting some of the programme into other Indian languages. Moreover, the study materials for the MBA programme are being converted into 14 Indian languages in collaboration with AICTE.

Also Read: IGNOU TEE December 2022 Result Out at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here