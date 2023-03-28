IGNOU January 2023 Session: Application Deadline for Online, ODL Programmes Extended Again

IGNOU January 2023 Session: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration, admission deadline for Online, ODL, and merit-based programmes. Now, candidates can register for IGNOU January 2023 Session till March 31, 2023, without any late fees. The authorities have extended the application deadline many times.

The official statement of the same reads, Last date extension for fresh admission and re-registration for Jan 2023 cycle for all Programmes (except certificate & Semester based Programs) for both Online and ODL mode till 31 March, 23”.

Candidates must keep the required documents such as a Scanned photograph scanned Signature, Class 10th Marksheet/ Birth Certificate, Educational qualification certificates, Experience certificate, category certificate (if any), BPL certificate (if any) handy before filling out the fresh admission, re-registration application form 2023.

IGNOU January 2023 Session Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill IGNOU January 2023 Session Application Form?

Those who have not filled out the IGNOU January 2023 Session application form must do the same at ignou.ac.in. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Re-registration, admission link for Online ODL and merit-based programmes

Step 3: Choose programme and complete the registration

Step 4: Fill out IGNOU January 2023 session application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Those who fail to fill out IGNOU January 2023 Session application form by March 31, 2023, will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 200. However, Re-registration will continue to be done with a late fine of Rs- 200 as earlier.

Meanwhile, there has been no extension for certificate and semester-based programmes. The authorities have already closed the window for these programmes on March 14, 2023.

